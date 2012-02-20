FRANKFURT Feb 20 German utility E.ON is willing to sell minority stakes in its offshore wind parks and is holding preliminary talks with interested parties, a German newspaper quoted the head of its renewable operations as saying.

Additional funding would enable the company to build bigger parks in the future, Financial Times Deutschland cited Mike Winkel, chief executive of E.ON Climate & Renewables, as saying in an interview published on Monday.

E.ON said in December it would spend 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) over the next five years to expand its renewable energy business, as the group steps up its efforts to adjust to the end of nuclear power in Germany.

E.ON is the world's third-largest operator of offshore wind parks behind Vattenfall and DONG Energy. The company currently operates five offshore wind parks, while four projects are under construction.

German peer RWE takes the No.4 spot. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)