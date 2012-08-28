MOSCOW Aug 28 E.ON Russia said on
Tuesday it put the value of gas supply deals with Russia's top
non-state gas producer Novatek at 702 billion roubles
($22.04 billion).
Last week, E.ON Russia, controlled by Germany's utility E.ON
, agreed to buy gas from Novatek for its power plants
till 2027, as it chose not to prolong deals with the world's top
gas producer Gazprom.
Novatek, controlled by Gunvor trading house co-owner
Gennady Timchenko and its Chief Executive Officer Leonid
Mikhelson, has been winning lucrative gas supply deals at
Gazprom's expense.
($1 = 31.8535 Russian roubles)
