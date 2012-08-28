* Novatek taking market share from Gazprom
* Deal with Fortum valued at 146 billion roubles
* Total volumes seen at over 180 bcm until 2027
(Adds deal with Fortum, contracts volumes)
MOSCOW, Aug 28 E.ON Russia said on
Tuesday it put the value of gas supply deals with Russia's top
non-state gas producer Novatek at 702 billion roubles
($22.04 billion).
Separately, Novatek said in a regulatory filing that it
agreed to supply gas to a Russia-based power plant owned by
Finnish utility Fortum with the 15-year deal valued
at 146 billion roubles.
Last week, E.ON Russia, controlled by Germany's utility E.ON
, agreed to buy gas from Novatek for its power plants
until 2027, choosing not to prolong deals with the world's top
gas producer, Gazprom.
Both new deals with E.ON Russia and Fortum will see Novatek
supplying them with over 180 billion cubic metres during the
contractual period until the end of 2027 - almost three times
higher than Novatek's current annual output.
Novatek, controlled by Gunvor trading house co-owner Gennady
Timchenko and its Chief Executive Officer Leonid Mikhelson, has
been winning lucrative gas supply deals at Gazprom's expense.
Novatek said it will deliver natural gas to the Smolenskaya
power plant, the Surgutskaya GRES-2, the Shaturskaya GRES and
the Yayvinskaya GRES power stations of E.ON, as well as to the
Nyaganskaya GRES and power stations of Fortum in Chelyabinsk.
($1 = 31.8535 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrey Ostroukh
and Jason Neely)