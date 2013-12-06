LONDON Dec 6 The Emergency Oil Stock Agency of the Slovak Republic (EOSA) said on Friday that it has closed a 520 million euro ($710.14 million) loan supporting its acquisition of emergency reserves of crude oil and petroleum products.

Banca IMI, Vseobecna uverova banka (VUB), Citi, Slovenska Sportilena (Erste Group) and UniCredit acted as bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers of the financing.

Erste Group Bank is the facility agent, and UniCredit is the security agent for the financing.

The loan is a bridge loan to a bond issue and is structured as a one-year loan with a one-year extension option, banking sources said.

The bond is expected to be issued in early 2014.

EOSA was established in September to acquire, administer and maintain emergency reserves of crude oil and petroleum products for the Slovak Republic under a new regulatory regime. ($1 = 0.7323 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)