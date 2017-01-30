(Repeats Jan. 29 story with no change to text)
By Nick Carey
NEW ORLEANS Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered
for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want
President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle
emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his
predecessor.
Former President Barack Obama enacted rules requiring
automakers to roughly double the average fuel efficiency of
their U.S. car and truck fleets to 54.5 miles per gallon by
2025. U.S. consumers, however, are buying more SUVs and trucks
amid low gasoline prices and shunning smaller, more
fuel-efficient cars.
Mark Scarpelli, the National Automobile Dealers
Association's new chairman and owner of General Motors Co
dealerships in northern Illinois, said the technology needed to
improve fuel efficiency can add $1,500 to $3,000 to a vehicle's
price.
"You inflate the price of the vehicle and a car that was
maybe within reach of being affordable now may not be,"
Scarpelli said.
He added that a "different phase-in period" for the rules
could be a better option.
U.S. auto dealers have a strong lobby in Washington, due
largely to their engagement with and support for local
congressmen. They are also aligned on the fuel emissions issue
with U.S. automakers.
"We need to lighten the load because the government is
trying to force manufacturers to make cars people don't even
want," said Sidney DeBoer, founder of dealer group Lithia Motors
Inc
Speaking at the NADA convention, Ford Motor Co Chief
Executive Mark Fields said that when he and other auto industry
CEOs met with Trump last week they told him that "various
studies showed that up to 1 million jobs could be at risk if
we're not given some level of flexibility on that to align with
market realities."
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, Trump's choice to
lead the Environmental Protection Agency, has said he will
review the Obama administration's decision to lock in the fuel
efficiency rules.
"They've got to make regulation more in line with consumer
demand so (the automakers) can build what people want and not
what the government's telling them they have to build," said
Pete DeLongchamps, vice president of Group 1 Automotive Inc
, which owns a networks of dealers.
In interviews on the sidelines of the NADA convention,
dealers also said they are keen to see a loosening of lending
restrictions put in place by the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau (CFPB).
The CFPB does not regulate dealers directly, but does
regulate the lenders they partner with and has pushed banks and
automakers' finance arms to institute policies aimed at
preventing discrimination based on race. These policies could
have the effect of limiting the potential profit dealers make on
loans they sell.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)