* Company registered with EPA sold fake credits
* Exxon, Shell, others cited for using invalid credits
* Trading firm says EPA did not do due diligence
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, April 23 A trading company ensnared
in the fallout from massive fraud uncovered in the U.S.
renewable fuel mandate has filed a lawsuit against the U.S.
government for its handling of the scandal.
OceanConnect, a firm that facilitates trades of renewable
energy credits, said in a complaint filed in federal court last
month that the Environmental Protection Agency's response to the
fraud has undermined the government's goal to encourage growth
and innovations in the biofuel industry.
The EPA has refused to honor credits bought from a company
registered with the agency as a biofuel producer that turned out
to be fake, leaving OceanConnect and other companies on the hook
for millions of dollars.
CLEAN GREEN SCAM
Biofuel producers and oil refiners were roiled last October
when the federal government charged Rodney Hailey, the owner of
Clean Green Fuel, with carrying out a $9 million scam involving
the distribution of 32 million fake credits, or renewable
identification numbers.
Oil companies are required to purchase RIN credits from
producers of renewable fuel to comply with federal targets for
biofuel output.
OceanConnect bought more than 27.7 million credits from
Clean Green Fuel between November 2009 and December 2010, some
of which it later resold to various companies.
Companies that used the fake credits from Clean Green Fuel,
including Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell, to
meet their renewable fuel obligations, were served with notices
of violation from EPA in November of last year and now face
fines of up to $37,500 a day per violation.
Earlier this year, another company, Absolute Fuels, was also
cited by the EPA for issuing more than 48 million fake credits.
DUE DILIGENCE?
The EPA has maintained that companies are ultimately
responsible for ensuring that the credits they purchase are
valid.
The agency declined to comment on the OceanConnect lawsuit,
but pointed out that 30 of 33 companies that used the fake
credits to meet the renewable target have agreed to settle with
the EPA and pay "modest" penalties.
"When fuel credits are used that do not represent actual
renewable fuel, regardless of a company's good faith belief that
the RINs were valid, it undermines Congress' goals in creating
the program, creates market uncertainty and is a violation of
the standard," the EPA said.
With some OceanConnect customers demanding to be reimbursed
for the fake credits, OceanConnect has charged that the EPA did
not properly vet Clean Green.
"As traders in these financial instruments we did our due
diligence, unfortunately EPA didn't do its due diligence in
registering these individuals," OceanConnect President Eric
Rubury told Reuters.
In its lawsuit, OceanConnect said the EPA was aware of the
possible fraud for months before it notified market
participants, and during some of this time Clean Green continued
to sell fake credits.
The EPA's approach to fraud in the RIN market has been that
companies have to replace the invalid credits that they may have
used, Rubury said.
"It is really nothing more than a fine on the parties who
did no wrong, broke no laws, violated no regulations," he said.
The government's response has basically frozen the market
for renewable energy credits, threatening the survival of small
biodiesel producers, Rubury added.
Top Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce committee
and the Senate Environment and Public Works committee have
raised concerns about the EPA's oversight of the renewable
energy mandate since these fraud cases were revealed.