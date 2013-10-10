By Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK Oct 10 Federal environmental
regulators are expected to significantly reduce their biofuel
blending mandates for next year, marking a historic retreat from
an ambitious 2007 law, according to industry and trade sources.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is
considering a proposal that would set next year's target for use
of renewable fuels at 15.21 billion gallons, less than the
18.15-billion gallon 2014 target established in the law,
according to the sources, who said the new figures have
circulated in Washington policy circles over the past week.
At 15.21 billion gallons, the proposal would leave room only
for some 13 billion gallons of corn-based ethanol to be blended
into the nation's gasoline supply - down from 13.8 billion this
year and 14.4 billion required by law for 2014.
Speculation and media reports about the potential reduction
in the blending levels ripped through financial markets on
Thursday, spurring a major rally in the shares of independent
refiners who have been paying hundreds of millions of dollars to
buy ethanol credits to cover their blending obligations.
Refiner PBF Energy surged by 12 percent, Valero
Energy rose 5 percent while corn futures in Chicago
tumbled more than 1 percent on the prospect of reduced
demand for corn-based ethanol. Ethanol credits known as
Renewable Identification Numbers slipped to 40 cents.
The proposal, if ultimately approved, would mark a
significant victory for U.S. oil companies, who have been
lobbying regulators and Congress to cut biofuel blending
mandates that had been eating into their market share.
It would also mark a significant blow to the U.S. corn
ethanol industry, which has been urging regulators to stand pat
at the ambitious blending targets required under the law.
Already, some ethanol groups are threatening to sue the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which administers the
fuel blending program, if it lowers its volume target.
"We will pursue every option," said Bob Dinneen, president
of the Renewable Fuels Association, which represents the ethanol
industry in Washington, D.C. Lowering the target to such volumes
is illegal, he said.
It is not clear whether the EPA has indeed proposed the
15.21 billion gallon figure. Its formal proposal on the 2014
blending rule is now under review by the White House Office of
Management and Budget (OMB), which must approve it.
A spokeswoman for the EPA, where most staff have been
furloughed due to the partial government shutdown, did not
return a request for comment.