Washington - The Environmental Protection Agency
overstepped its authority by moving to regulate greenhouse gas
emissions from power plants and industrial facilities, industry
groups and representatives argued in federal court on
Wednesday.
In the second day of two-day arguments on a case seeking to
overturn the agency's proposed greenhouse gas regulations,
challengers took on two of the EPA's proposed rules to regulate
stationary sources under the Clean Air Act.
Wednesday's oral arguments centered on the so-called
"tailoring rule," which the EPA issued in 2009 to shield small
stationary polluters, such as schools, from having to obtain
permits for greenhouse gas emissions.
The EPA "tailored" a section of the Clean Air Act, which
requires any facility whose emissions exceed 250 tons per year
of any pollutant, to apply for a permit from a state agency and
show it is using the cleanest available technology.
Since greenhouse gases are emitted in much higher
quantities, the EPA adapted the rule by raising the emission
threshold to cover only the largest greenhouse gas emitters in a
move to prevent political and economic upheaval.
Petitioners said this showed the Clean Air Act was not
suited for regulating greenhouses gases.
Texas Solicitor General Jonathan Mitchell argued that EPA
rewrote rather than reinterpreted the rule, a move he called
arbitrary not reflective of Congress' intent for the Clean Air
Act.
Mitchell told the three-judge panel that the court should
remand the tailoring rule to send a strong message to the EPA
that it has overstepped its boundaries.
"We are asking the court to hold the EPA's feet to the fire
and force them, if they are going to regulate stationary source
greenhouse gas emissions, to do so based on what the statue
says," he said.
But Chief Judge David Sentelle interrupted Mitchell, and
said that the petitioners did not have the standing to challenge
the rule because they did not demonstrate the harm it would
cause states and industry.
"The harm you allege is a regulatory burden. The remedy you
seek is a heavier regulatory burden. That doesn't even make good
nonsense," said the judge, an appointee of former Republican
President Ronald Reagan.
Although the judges questioned the standing of the
challengers' case, Sentelle and fellow judge David Tatel
appeared open to the industry argument that the EPA could have
used a different interpretation of the Clean Air Act, rather
than having to use the uncommon measure of "tailoring," some
experts said.
"If such a plausible alternative was available, then EPA
should have chosen that alternative over an interpretation that
required the agency to invoke the rather extreme measure of
"tailoring" the (permitting) requirements to avoid "absurd"
results," said Kyle Danish, a lawyer at Van Ness Feldman who
specializes in the Clean Air Act.
"Absurd results" refers to an interpretation of a law or
statute which allows courts to depart from clear legislative
text when a literal reading would be considered "absurd."
On Tuesday, the three judges hearing the case appeared to
resist deciding on whether the EPA's science was sufficient.
But Danish said there is a chance that the judges could send
back the "tailoring" rule back to the EPA to consider an
alternative interpretation while upholding the endangerment rule
and its motor vehicle rules.
But any backsliding on the tailoring rule will not prevent
the EPA from moving forward on other greenhouse gas regulations.
He said greenhouse gas standards the EPA is developing for
new and existing power plants and refineries are covered under a
different section of the Clean Air Act and would not be affected
by the judges' rulings.
