NEW YORK, Nov 18 Generation of U.S. ethanol renewable fuel credits edged up in
October, data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed on Monday.
This table displays the total production of renewable fuels (in gallons) and quantity of
RINs generated under the RFS2 program in each month by fuel category:
Fuel Category September October MO/MO Change
Cellulosic Biofuel (D3) RINs 109,142 44,372 -64,770
Volume 72,759 29,580 -43,179
Biomass-Based Diesel (D4) RINs 256,254,146 250,240,822 -6,013,324
Volume 167,117,461 163,780,448 -3,337,013
Advanced Biofuel (D5) RINs 70,838,413 35,400,439 -35,437,974
Volume 65,075,316 29,808,167 -35,267,149
Renewable Fuel (D6) RINs 1,112,467,294 1,177,252,472 64,785,178
Volume 1,095,319,522 1,166,746,410 71,426,888
Cellulosic Diesel (D7) RINs 123,940 60,007 -63,933
Volume 72,906 35,298 -37,608
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)