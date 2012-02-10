* EPA said to miss deadline to review air quality standards
* States seek court order mandating review
* Soot emitted by power plants, diesel vehicles
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 10 Eleven states, including California
and New York, sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on
Friday to compel it to review clean air standards for soot
pollution nationwide, after the agency had missed an October
deadline.
The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court seeks a court
order demanding that the EPA fulfill its obligation under the
federal Clean Air Act to review, and as necessary update the
National Ambient Air Quality Standards for the pollution.
According to the states, the Clean Air Act requires air
quality standards for pollutants such as soot to be updated as
necessary every five years. They said the EPA has not reviewed
these standards since October 2006.
Soot is also known as "fine particulate matter pollution" or
"PM 2.5," and is often produced by power plants as well as
diesel buses and trucks.
"Clean air is a public right," New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman said in a statement. "The EPA must take prompt
action to reduce pollution now, and safeguard the health of the
public and the air we breathe."
The EPA "is continuing to work on proposing the PM 2.5
standards," spokeswoman Betsaida Alcantara said.
Schneiderman said an estimated one-third of the U.S.
population, or more than 100 million people, are particularly
susceptible to harm from soot, including children and senior
citizens.
He also said one in 17 Americans live in areas with
unhealthy soot levels, citing the American Lung Association.
Other states that brought the lawsuit are Connecticut,
Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode
Island, Vermont and Washington. The lawsuit names EPA
administrator Lisa Jackson as a defendant.
The case is New York et al v. Jackson, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-01064.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington, D.C., editing by
Matthew Lewis)