PRAGUE Oct 24 Czech investment group EP Energy
opened books on a 7-year bond on Wednesday, seeking to raise up
to 500 million euros at a yield of around 6 percent, Thomson
Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported.
EP Energy, rated BB+ by Fitch, is owned by EPH, which is
looking to expand its energy business in the Czech Republic,
Slovakia and Germany.
It is bidding for RWE AG's Czech gas transit
business Net4Gas and Slovak counterpart SPP, which pipe gas from
Russia to both European states and onwards to Germany.
Erste Group, ING, J.P. Morgan,
Societe Generale and UniCredit are joint
lead managers on the deal, and KBC is co-manager.
Books close at 1330 GMT and pricing is expected later in the
day, IFR reported.
The bond holds a provisional BBB- rating from Fitch.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by John Stonestreet)