(Corrects Oct. 24 story to clarify parent company, not EP
Energy itself, is bidding for RWE business)
PRAGUE Oct 24 Czech investment group EP Energy,
gearing up for an expansion drive, set the final yield on a
debut 7-year, 500 million euro bond at 5.875 percent on
Wednesday, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR
reported.
EP Energy, rated BB+ by Fitch, is owned by Czech holding
group EPH and looking to expand its energy business in the Czech
Republic, Slovakia and Germany.
EP Energy is part of the EPH group which is bidding for RWE
AG's Czech gas transit business Net4Gas and Slovak
counterpart SPP, which pipe gas from Russia to both European
states and onwards to Germany.
Erste Group, ING, J.P. Morgan,
Societe Generale and UniCredit were joint
lead managers on the deal, and KBC is co-manager.
Books closed after opening earlier in the day with a yield
of around 6 percent.
The bond holds a provisional BBB- rating from Fitch.
EP Energy, which runs more than 30 energy-related firms,
last week signed a 1 billion euro financing deal with a group of
11 Czech banks, the biggest such deal ever on the domestic
market.
The company had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7.2 billion crowns ($373.61
million) on 39.4 billion in sales in 2011.
EPH is 44.44 percent owned by the richest Czech Petr
Kellner's investment group PPF and 37.04 percent by J&T
investment group. EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky controls the
remaining 18.52 percent stake.
($1 = 19.2713 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by John Stonestreet, Ron
Askew)