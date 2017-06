EPE Holdings LLC and EP Energy Bond Co on Tuesday sold $350 million of senior PIK toggle notes in the 144a private placement market. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBC, Nomura, Morgan Stanley, BMO, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EPE HOLDINGS LLC and EP ENERGY BOND CO INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 8.125 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE SR PIK NTS ISS PRICE 99.5 FIRST PAY 6/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 8.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 748 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE 1 YR* *MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS