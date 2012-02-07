PARIS Feb 7 European Commission officials raided the Paris offices of French-German power exchange EPEX Spot on Tuesday, possibly in relation to the bourse's proposal to form an alliance with Norway-based exchange Nordpool Spot, a spokesman said.

"Yes, our office was searched today. We expect the raids were carried out in relation to our cooperation with Nordpool Spot," he said.

The exchange said in a separate statement that it was working with the Commission's DG Competition in order to deliver all information needed.

The Commission said on Tuesday it had carried out a series of inspections at European electricity exchanges.

"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned may have violated European antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," the authority said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)