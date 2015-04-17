PARIS, April 17 European power bourse Epex Spot
will absorb Anglo-Dutch rival APX group, which handles spot
electricity trading in Britain, the Netherlands and Belgium,
creating a large pan-European trading operator, the two
companies said on Friday.
Amsterdam-based APX, currently owned by Belgian power
transmission system operator (TSO) Elia and its Dutch
counterpart TenneT, will become a fully-owned subsidiary of
Paris-based Epex Spot, the companies said.
"This is a leap forward for power trading in Central Western
Europe and facilitates the creation of the European power
market," Jean-François Conil-Lacoste, Chairman of the Management
Board of Epex Spot said in a statement.
After the deal closes on May 4, the EEX group, controlled by
Deutsche Boerse, will own 51 percent of the new Epex
Spot. TenneT, Elia and French power grid RTE will own the
remaining 49 percent.
The companies said power traders will benefit from
harmonised trading systems, one single rulebook and one
admission process for the entire region, therefore reducing
trading costs and lowering entry barriers for new participants.
"It will increase liquidity and render the CWE power market
even more attractive", René Kerkmeester, CEO of APX Group said
in the statement.
Electricity trading volumes at Epex Spot, which covers
France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, rose 10.4 percent to
382 terawatt-hours in 2014. APX's trading volumes stood at 92
TWh.
Epex Spot competes with N2EX, jointly operated by Nasdaq OMX
and Nordic exchange Nord Pool Spot.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Geert De Clercq)