FRANKFURT, July 20 Electricity trading volumes for French, German, Austrian and Swiss prompt power grew 16.1 percent in the first half of 2015 to 216.6 terawatt hours (TWh), European spot power bourse Epex Spot said on Monday. The exchange hosts spot trading in a region which accounts for a third of European power demand and where power trades are increasingly converging. There is no bottleneck between Germany and Austria, so they form one zone which sets a reference in terms of volumes, liquidity, and price. Intraday market volumes increased by 43.2 percent, driven by the expanding role of renewable energy sources as part of the production mix. Epex Spot is held by EEX Group, part of Deutsche Boerse , and power transmission grid operators. It has 275 trading members, and owns APX Group, the operator of short-term power markets for the Netherlands, Britain and Belgium. Below are volume numbers in megawatt hours and year-on-year percentage changes. AREA Volume H1 Volume H1 Yr-Yr % 2015 in MWh 2014 in MWh change TOTAL 216,666,562 186,624,832 + 16.1 Day-Ahead Power 195,882,116 172,105,786 + 13.8 of which 134,638,160 130,585,132 + 3.1 - Germany/Austria - France 49,864,755 31,503,796 + 58.3 - Switzerland 11,379,201 10,016,859 + 13.6 Intraday Power 20,784,446 14,519,046 + 43.2 of which 18,186,854 12,288,592 + 48.0 - Germany/Austria - France 1,947,406 1,717,407 + 13.4 - Switzerland 650,186 513,046 + 26.7 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)