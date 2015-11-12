FRANKFURT/PRAGUE Nov 12 Czech energy-focused investor EPH has mandated JPMorgan and Citi to organise a planned initial public offering or minority stake sale of the group's EPIF infrastructure assets in central Europe, two sources familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

Privately-held EPH, which has grown rapidly in the past couple of years into one of the region's biggest energy groups with assets of 10.26 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in 2014, has infrastructure businesses including gas transmission, distribution and storage and distribution of heat and power.

EPH is currently carving out its infrastructure arm dubbed EPIF as part of a plan to raise capital for new investments such as the planned takeover of Slovak electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne or a bid for Vattenfall's German lignite power plants.

EPH and the banks declined to comment.

EPH is planning to sell a stake of up to 30 percent in EPIF either via a stock market listing -- which could take place in Prague and in London -- or to an outside buyer such as an investment fund.

EPIF had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 741 million for the first half of 2015.

EPH is owned by financier Patrik Tkac, EPH chairman Daniel Kretinsky and private equity structures of Czech-Slovak financial group J&T. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jan Lopatka, editing by David Evans)