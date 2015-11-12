FRANKFURT/PRAGUE Nov 12 Czech energy-focused
investor EPH has mandated JPMorgan and Citi to
organise a planned initial public offering or minority stake
sale of the group's EPIF infrastructure assets in central
Europe, two sources familiar with the deal said on Thursday.
Privately-held EPH, which has grown rapidly in the past
couple of years into one of the region's biggest energy groups
with assets of 10.26 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in 2014, has
infrastructure businesses including gas transmission,
distribution and storage and distribution of heat and power.
EPH is currently carving out its infrastructure arm dubbed
EPIF as part of a plan to raise capital for new investments such
as the planned takeover of Slovak electricity producer Slovenske
Elektrarne or a bid for Vattenfall's German
lignite power plants.
EPH and the banks declined to comment.
EPH is planning to sell a stake of up to 30 percent in EPIF
either via a stock market listing -- which could take place in
Prague and in London -- or to an outside buyer such as an
investment fund.
EPIF had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 741 million for the first half of 2015.
EPH is owned by financier Patrik Tkac, EPH chairman Daniel
Kretinsky and private equity structures of Czech-Slovak
financial group J&T.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jan Lopatka, editing by David
Evans)