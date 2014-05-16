LONDON May 16 Investors put $400 million into
emerging equity funds last week after outflows in the week
before, while emerging bond funds drew in $1.2 billion, banks
said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.
Emerging bond funds pulled in investors for the seventh
straight week in the week ending May 14, the Boston-based fund
tracker said. It released data to clients late on Thursday.
Emerging markets have suffered outflows since the middle of
last year on worries about a scaling-back of monetary stimulus
in larger markets. But that tide has started to turn.
The latest figures bring year-to-date outflows from emerging
equity funds tracked by EPFR to $30.5 billion, more than double
total 2013 outflows of around $14 billion.
Bond funds have shed $7 billion this year, after outflows of
$14 billion in 2013.
Developed equity funds, meanwhile, reported inflows of $10.3
billion last week, banks said, with U.S. funds posting the
largest inflows at $6.2 billion.
