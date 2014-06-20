LONDON, June 20 Investors poured around $2
billion into emerging equity and bond funds in the week to June
18, down from the previous week's $3 billion, banks said on
Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.
The Boston-based fund tracker, which releases data to
clients late on Thursday, said emerging equity funds had taken
in $1.4 billion, compared to $2.2 billion during the previous
week.
Renaissance Capital noted that the decline in equity inflow
was caused by reduced inflows to active funds whose takings were
negligible, while flows to passive, exchange-traded funds (ETF)
were steady.
Bond funds absorbed $600 billion, also down on last week.
Latest figures still show year-to-date outflows from
emerging equity funds tracked by EPFR to around $25 billion,
well above 2013 outflows of $14 billion.
But bond funds' losses have shrunk and are now just $2
billion in the red for 2014 after $14 billion outflows in 2013.
"The flows have been almost consistently positive since
April and suggest there is now a persistent moderate level of
sponsorship by retail investors for EM markets," Barclays said
in a note.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao)