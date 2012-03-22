PRAGUE, March 22 Czech energy group EPH is
planning acquisitions that could more than double top-line
profit, chief and part-owner Daniel Kretinsky said on Thursday.
EPH has emerged as an ambitious player on the central
European power market via acquisitions of a portfolio of about
20 power and heating plants in the Czech Republic.
In Germany, it has agreed to buy the remaining 50 percent of
lignite mine Mibrag it does not yet own from Czech power group
CEZ.
"We want to use this time to dramatically expand EPH in the
short-term horizon," Kretinsky told a conference.
He said deals could lift the company's top-line profit
(EBITDA) to 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion).
EPH had consolidated earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 9.4 billion Czech
crowns ($501.5 million) in 2010, according to its website.
"The next 12 months or even less than 12 months will be
critical for our intentions," he said.
EPH is owned by the PPF group of Czech billionaire Petr
Kellner, which holds 40 percent, investment bank J&T with 40
percent and Kretinsky, who holds the remaining 20 percent.
Kretinsky confirmed earlier reports his firm was in talks to
by a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas transport and distribution
firm SPP from Gaz de France and E.ON, and
said he expected a result in three months. The stake was
privatised a decade ago for $2.7 billion.
Kretinsky said further activities would include acquisitions
of price-regulated sector utilities in the Czech republic and
Slovakia and building a power plant at the Mibrag mines.
Banking sources said last week EPH was close to signing a 1
billion euro club loan with leading Czech banks.
Kretinsky said he planned to structure EPH in a way that
would allow for a potential initial public offering at some
point and wanted to strengthen the regulated utility side of the
business because firms in that segment usually trade at higher
EBITDA multiples than power producers.
($1 = 18.7427 Czech crowns)
($1 = 0.7579 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by
Erica Billingham)