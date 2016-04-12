PRAGUE, April 12 Czech energy company EPH is planning to sell a minority stake in its newly-created EP Infrastructure (EPIF) business on the stock market by the end of June, the company said on Tuesday.

EPH, which has grown via acquisitions into one of central Europe's largest power companies, said it would sell shares on the Prague bourse and global depositary receipts in London.

EPIF will house EPH's assets in gas transmission, gas and power distribution, heating distribution and gas storage. It includes Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream, which delivers Russian natural gas via Ukraine to the European Union.

EPIF made a net profit of 622.7 million euros ($711.8 million) in 2015 on sales of 3.3 billion euros. Its total assets reached 9.7 billion euros, EPH said.

"With its key role in gas transport for European markets and its market-leading positions in the energy sectors of the Slovak Republic and Czech Republic, EPIF's aim is to generate strong and stable revenues in the coming years," EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky said in a statement.

EPIF will pay out a 365 million euro dividend from 2015 profit and said it aimed to grow the payout per share by 3 percent annually until 2020.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale and UniCredit are global coordinators and bookrunners for the offering, while Wood & Company Financial Services is a joint lead manager and domestic offering coordinator.

