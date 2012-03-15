PRAGUE, March 15 Czech banks are close to
giving final commitments for a loan of up to 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) to energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding
(EPH) in what would be the largest club deal ever on the
domestic market, two banking sources said.
EPH, which runs more than 20 firms in electricity, heating
and coal, is seeking the 6-year partial refinancing loan as it
sets out an ambitious expansion strategy in the Czech Republic,
Slovakia and Germany, and has said it is ready to spend about 3
billion euros on acquisitions.
UniCredit's Czech unit has committed 200 million
euros to the financing deal and is coordinating the loan, a
source close to the deal said.
Erste Group Bank's Ceska Sporitelna, KBC's
CSOB unit, Societe Generale's Komercni Banka
and the local unit of ING are also
involved. Up to 12 banks could join the club deal, the source
said.
Final commitments should be collected by the end of next
week. Another banking source close to the deal confirmed the
transaction was in the works.
"I personally expect slight oversubscription of the deal,"
the first source said.
"The client wanted to have it because... the local market is
over-liquid. The local market can offer significantly better
conditions to borrowers than international ones," the source
added, but declined to provide details on pricing.
A EPH spokesman declined to comment. "I have no specific
information about any loan," spokesman Martin Manak said.
Loan market information service Thomson Reuters LPC reported
on Feb. 29 that EPH was garnering commitments from local
subsidiaries of international lenders for the loan.
Czech banks have come through the financial and economic
crises since 2008 relatively unscathed and the three largest
banks have low loan-deposit ratios below 80 percent.
EPH has already held talks with GDF Suez and E.ON
to buy their minority stake in Slovak natural gas
firm SPP.
A deal there, though, is not expected too quickly as a new
Slovak government, which holds the majority stake in SPP, is
coming into office following an election last weekend.
EPH is controlled by the richest Czech Petr Kellner's
investment group PPF and Czech-Slovak investment bank J&T, both
of which hold 40 percent stakes. EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky
holds the remaining 20 percent share.
Last year, EPH agreed to buy CEZ's 50 percent
stake in Germany coal miner Mibrag, giving it full control. It
wants to build a power plant there. That deal still waits
regulatory approval.
EPH generated revenue of 46 billion crowns ($2.43 billion)
and consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 9.4 billion crowns in 2010, according
to its website.
Its power plants have installed capacity of 1,044 megawatts
for electricity production and 4,704 MWt for heat production.
