PRAGUE May 24 Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is close to signing a 1 billion euro loan from 11 domestic banks in the largest deal ever on the local market to help refinancing and fund an acquisition drive, a company official said on Thursday.

EPH board member Marek Spurny said a signing could come at the end of June for the six-year loan, confirming a Reuters report in March that domestic banks, which enjoy strong liquidity, were arranging the loan.

"The deal is mostly a refinancing of current bank-financing exposure," Spurny said in an email.

"The fundraising part, above the refinancing of current bank financing exposures, will be used to co-facilitate EPH's acquisition opportunities, the SPP acquisition being among them."

Slovak gas company SPP's minority shareholders GDF Suez and E.ON are looking to sell a 49 percent stake, which EPH has had talks about buying. The state is the majority shareholder. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)