LONDON Jan 17 Czech energy company EPH is talking to banks for a loan to back its 2.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion) acquisition of a stake in Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), three bankers said.

EPH is considering a loan for around 900 million euros, two of the bankers said, but the size of the loan may change as negotiations progress, the bankers added.

EPH declined to comment on the financing.

The acquisition of the 49 percent stake from Germany's E.ON and France's GDF Suez marks a significant step in EPH's multi-billion euro plan to expand in the Czech, Slovak and German markets.

EPH, whose biggest shareholder is billionaire Czech businessman Petr Kellner, is also a leading bidder for RWE's Czech gas transmission system operator Net4Gas.

EPH's acquisition of SPP is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks after the Slovak government, SPP's majority shareholder, signed off on the 49 percent purchase in December.

EPH tapped the loan market in October 2012 for a 1 billion euro loan via coordinators and bookrunners ING and UniCredit, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke; additional reporting by Alasdair Reilly and Isabell Witt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)