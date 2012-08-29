PRAGUE Aug 29 Czech financial group PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the country's richest man, will inject fresh capital and raise its stake in energy holding EPH to aid the group in a multi-billion euro acquisition drive.

PPF will convert a 2.27 billion crown ($115 million) loan to privately held EPH into shares, lifting its stake to 44.4 percent from 40 percent, PPF spokesman Radek Stavel said.

"PPF Group supports further dynamic growth of EPH," he said.

Lidove Noviny newspaper reported on Wednesday that the capital hike valued EPH at 30.7 billion crowns and should happen by the end of August.

The stakes of the other two shareholders, J&T financial group and EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky, would drop by a few percentage points to 37.04 percent and 18.52 percent, respectively, Lidove Noviny reported.

The structure could change again. EPH spokesman Martin Manak said a shareholders' agreement assumed PPF's shareholding would vary between 40 and 50 percent, with the target of returning to the original ownership structure - 40 percent each for PPF and J&T and 20 percent for Kretinsky.

"The purpose of increasing the basic capital in EPH ... is financial support for the acquisition ambitions of EPH," he said.

EPH has said it is ready to spend about 3 billion euros ($3.77 billion) on acquisitions in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Germany. It has also sought a 1 billion euro loan from 11 eleven Czech banks to help finance the expansion.

EPH is in talks to buy a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas company SPP from minority shareholders GDF Suez and E.ON.

Lidove Noviny said the price would exceed 50 billion crowns. Manak declined to comment on the report.

EPH is among the bidders for RWE's Czech gas transmission system operator Net4Gas, whose sale is worth around 1.4 billion euros and could be closed by early next year. ($1 = 19.6912 Czech crowns = 0.7958 euro) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)