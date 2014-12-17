BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Aurora Optoelectronics' share private placement application
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
Dec 17 Epigenomics AG :
* Says first patients enrolled in Epigenomics' Epi proColon admit study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on Friday.