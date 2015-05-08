May 8 Epigenomics AG : * Reaches 99.5 pct adherence for Epi Procolon in admit study * Says is convinced that the study results support its pre-market approval

(PMA) application for Epi proColon * Says plans to submit the data and further discuss the study results with the

U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the next few weeks