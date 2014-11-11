Nov 11 Epigenomics AG
* 9-month revenue increased by 14 pct year-on-year to 1.1
million euros, mainly driven by increase in product sales of
more than 25 pct
* Earnings prognosis for 2014 remains unchanged; prognosis
of year-end liquidity position increased to 6.0 million euros at
end of 2014 following recently announced share capital increase
* Says Epigenomics' commercialization partners reiterate
commitment to support Epi proColon
* Q3 2014 EBIT amounted to -1.8 million euros (Q3 2013: -1.9
million euros)
* 9-month 2014 EBIT amounted to -5.4 million euros (9-month
2013: -5.2 million euros)
* Says net loss amounted to 1.8 million euros in Q3 2014,
slightly improved compared to Q3 2013 (1.9 million euros), and
increased to 5.9 million euros for 9-month 2014 (9-month 2013:
5.2 million euros)
* Expects revenue in 2014 to slightly increase from 2013's
level
* Net loss for 2014 is expected to be in range of 7.5 to 8.5
million euros
* In line with expected net loss range, cash consumption for
FY 2014 is projected at slightly increased level compared to
2013 in range of 7.0 to 8.0 million euros
* Expects its liquidity position at end of 2014 to be around
6.0 million euros
* Liquidity position at end of 2014 should be sufficient to
bring company well over ADMIT study and long-awaited FDA
approval decision
