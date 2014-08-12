Aug 12 Epigenomics AG : * Says H1 2014 revenue increased by 16% to EUR 812 thousand compared to H1 2013 * Says total Q2 2014 revenue was up 18% to EUR 405 thousand (Q2 2013: EUR 343

thousand) * Says earnings prognosis for 2014 remains unaltered despite delay in the

expected market approval for EPI Procolon in U.S.A. * Says net loss amounted to EUR 1.8 million in Q2 2014 (Q2 2013: EUR -1.6

million) * Says net loss for 2014 is expected to be in the range of EUR 7.5 million to

EUR 8.5 million * Says net loss amounted to EUR 4.1 million in H1 2014 (H1 2013: EUR 3.4

thousand), respectively. * Says Q2 2014 EBIT was EUR -1.6 million and nearly unchanged to Q2 2013 * Says H1 2014 EBIT amounted to EUR -3.6 million (H1 2013: EUR -3.3 million