BRIEF-John Pappajohn reports 14.8 pct passive stake in Hooper Holmes
* John Pappajohn reports 14.8 percent passive stake in Hooper Holmes Inc as on April 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOfjkp) Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Epigenomics AG
* Says announces publication of results of a trial assessing impact of a non-invasive blood-based test on patient adherence to colorectal cancer (CRC) screening
* Says study published in BMC Gastroenterology demonstrate that Epigenomics' blood-based EPI Procolon improves compliance to CRC screening Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage: