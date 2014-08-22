BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals says entered sales & marketing agreement
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc - on april 13, co entered into a strategic sales & marketing agreement with Cameron Ehlen Group, Inc. DBA Precision Lens
Aug 22 Episurf Medical AB : * Says signed an agreement with the orthopedic specialist clinic Sportsmedicine Umeå * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Cerulean Pharma-estimates cash, cash equivalents as of june 30, assuming has not consummated transactions under novartis apa or dar*pa, to be $4 million-$6 million