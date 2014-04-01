(Refiled to remove repetitious text in fourth paragraph)
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, April 1 The German telecoms network
regulator wants mobile operators Telefonica Deutschland
and KPN's E-Plus to give up some
radio spectrum to safeguard competition if Telefonica's 8.6
billion-euro ($11.9 billion) acquisition of E-Plus gets approved
by the European Commission.
The Bundesnetzagentur said in a planning paper on Tuesday
that a combination of Germany's third and fourth mobile
operators would hold too much capacity in the longer range 900
MHz and higher capacity 1,800 MHz bands, currently licensed to
handle voice calls but now sought after for use in the longer
term for 4G mobile broadband services.
The European Commission as the EU antitrust regulator is
still deliberating on the E-Plus deal with a deadline for a
decision set for May 14, following concerns for competition in
the largest mobile market in the EU if the number of network
operators is cut from four to three.
In addition to the proposed German market consolidation the
European Commission is also reviewing Hutchison Whampoa's
$1 billion deal for its Irish business Three to take
over Telefonica's O2 Ireland.
The regulatory verdicts on both deals are viewed by the
mobile industry as vitally important in determining whether the
Commission is minded to allow further deals that reduce the
number of network operators in a national market.
In 2012 the European Commission allowed Hutchison to reduce
the competition in Austria to three by buying French firm
Orange's Austrian unit on condition that the new
combine would help new operators enter the market.
The German network regulator said on Tuesday it was still up
to the European Commission to decide on whether the E-Plus deal
should be allowed but it was making contingency plans for future
allocations of spectrum in Germany.
Telefonica Deutschland and E-Plus together would have 63.8
percent of the 1,800 MHz spectrum, leaving bigger rivals
Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone with 28.5
percent and 7.7 percent respectively.
However, the regulator said there was no need for now to
reallocate the 800 MHz, 2 GHz and 2.6 GHz frequencies, currently
reserved for the use of mobile data.
"The procedure to make available frequencies in the
900/1,800 MHz and others should be opened in the year 2014," the
Bundesnetzagentur said in a document published on its website.
An auction of frequencies is now planned for December this
year but a spokesman for the regulator said it could be
postponed until 2015 and could be combined with the re-resale of
licences for more 900 MHz and 1,800 MHz spectrum which are due
to expire in 2016.
An auction would be the best way to give new entrants a
chance, the regulator said in the document.
Last year Austria raised 2.01 billion euros ($2.8 billion)
in an auction of spectrum for 4G mobile broadband services which
was among the costliest in Europe to date and totalled almost
four times the amount targeted.
Netherlands raised 3.8 billion euros in a similar auction at
the end of 2012, with the costs causing KPN to cancel its
dividend.
Rival German telecom operators can give their opinion on the
Bundesnetzagentur's recommendations over the E-Plus deal up
until April 11, with a final decision planned for June at the
latest, the regulator said.
($1=0.7256 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)