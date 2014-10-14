PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 13Epsilon NET SA :
* Says increased its share capital value by 502,894.80 euros by capitalising part of its reserves
* Says decreased its share capital value by 502,894.80 euros by return to its shareholders in cash
* Says its share par value equally rose and decreased by 0.09 euros as part of the process
* Says shareholders registered on company's files by Oct. 16 are eligible for the capital return, to take place from Oct. 22
Source text: bit.ly/ZpngLp
Further company coverage:
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.