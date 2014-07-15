July 15 Epwin Group Ltd:
* Announces pricing of its successful initial public
offering on AIM by way of a conditional institutional placing of
ordinary shares
* Placing price has been set at 100 pence per ordinary share
* Based on placing price, market capitalisation of Epwin on
admission of ordinary shares to trading on aim becoming
effective will be approximately 135 mln stg
* On admission, company will have 135,000,000 ordinary
shares in issue and a free float of approximately 70 pct
* Admission and commencement of dealings in ordinary shares
under ticker EPWN are expected to take place at 8am on 24 July
2014