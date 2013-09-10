(Adds price, background)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Swedish private equity firm EQT has agreed to buy Finland's largest healthcare services company Terveystalo from British peer Bridgepoint, EQT said in a statement on Tuesday.

A person familiar with the deal said the price for Terveystalo was around 650 million euros. The person declined to be identified because the figure was not public.

Terveystalo operates 18 hospitals and 141 clinics in Finland and employs around 6,300 people. It had sales of 455 million euros in 2012 and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 52.4 million.

Bridgepoint had owned Terveystalo since 2009. According to Bridgepoints website, it bought Terveystalo for 308 million euros. Bridgepoint said in a separate statement it had invested 160 million euros including acquisitions in the firm during its ownership, more than doubling its EBITDA. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)