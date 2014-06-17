UPDATE 1-Greece calls for debt relief as bailout talks resume in Athens
* Says Greece to return to bond markets after bailout review (Adds PM's quotes)
STOCKHOLM, June 17 EQT * EQT mid market to acquire Tia Technology a/s
* Says Greece to return to bond markets after bailout review (Adds PM's quotes)
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders will vote in their best financial interests and support the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and nominees for the board.