Jana Partners takes about 5 pct stake in EQT Corp -WSJ

July 3 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5 percent stake in EQT Corp and is trying block the U.S. oil and gas company's proposed acquisition of Rice Energy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Jana Partners wants EQT to separate its pipeline operations instead of buying Rice Energy for $6.7 billion, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2syQD1z) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)