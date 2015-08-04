STOCKHOLM Aug 4 Swedish private equity firm EQT said on Tuesday it had closed its seventh fund for buy-outs chiefly in Northern Europe with committed capital of 6.75 billion euros ($7.4 billion).

The firm's biggest ever fund will focus on investments of 125 million to 600 million euros.

It attracted investors such as Swedish state-controlled pension funds AP3 and AP6, as well as U.S. investors the New Mexico State Investment Council and New York City Retirement Systems.

"Interest from both existing and prospective investors was strong and the fund was significantly oversubscribed," EQT said in a statement, adding more than 70 percent of the committed capital came from investors in previous EQT funds.

The seventh fund tops EQT's previous record of 4.75 billion euros in capital for its sixth fund launched in 2011.

($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Simon Johnson and Jason Neely)