STOCKHOLM/LONDON Dec 13 Swedish private
equity firm EQT has hired UBS to advise it on a sale of Finnish
toilet and bath maker Sanitec, a deal that could fetch around
one billion euros, sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Sanitec could attract interest from other private equity
owned bathroom products groups and trade rivals, including Ideal
Standard, Grohe, Jacuzzi and Spain's Roca, one person familiar
with the matter said.
EQT is likely to await financial figures for the fourth
quarter before launching a sales process in the spring, that
person added.
EQT declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Sven Nordenstam in Stockholm and
Simon Meads in London)