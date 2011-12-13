STOCKHOLM/LONDON Dec 13 Swedish private equity firm EQT has hired UBS to advise it on a sale of Finnish toilet and bath maker Sanitec, a deal that could fetch around one billion euros, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Sanitec could attract interest from other private equity owned bathroom products groups and trade rivals, including Ideal Standard, Grohe, Jacuzzi and Spain's Roca, one person familiar with the matter said.

EQT is likely to await financial figures for the fourth quarter before launching a sales process in the spring, that person added.

EQT declined to comment. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Sven Nordenstam in Stockholm and Simon Meads in London)