STOCKHOLM, July 5 Swedish private equity firm EQT has raised more than 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in less than six months towards a new infrastructure fund, people familiar with the situation said, tapping into investor demand for a wider range of products from firms they know.

The infrastructure fund is EQT's third investment fund to seek out capital for deals over the past year. It follows the launch of a fund that raised 4.75 billion euros, beating EQT's initial targets, to become one of the largest buyout funds created since the credit crisis.

EQT is hoping to raise 1.5 billion euros for its infrastructure fund, its second in that field, the sources said. The sources declined to be identified because the information about the fund was not public. EQT declined to comment.

The private equity firm's first fund targeting infrastructure investments has bought assets that include storage terminal operators in the Netherlands, a Swedish gas transmission network and a car park operator in Spain.

The move into new areas of investment is not unique to EQT.

Leading private equity firms globally are looking to diversify their business beyond traditional company buyouts as they chase above-average returns for their investors, investing in assets such as corporate debt, infrastructure and real estate.

There is high investor appetite, in particular, for assets with stable and relatively predictable cash flows at a time of flagging global growth. Infrastructure projects are also a favoured area for government stimulus measures to spur the wider economy.

While private equity firms that are popular with investors manage to raise capital quickly, the average time needed to raise a new private equity fund has risen sharply to around 18 to 20 months compared with less than a year before the credit crisis.

EQT's first infrastructure fund was launched in 2008 with capital of 1.2 billion euros. EQT is also raising money for a new credit fund, looking to invest in distressed debt in Europe.

($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, additional reporting by Simon Meads in London; Editing by Mark Potter)