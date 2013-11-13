* Sanitec had sales of 753 million euros 2012, EBITDA 103
million
* Sanitec set to become biggest firm to list in Stockholm in
7 years
STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Bath and toilet maker Sanitec
will launch an initial public offering and is set to become the
biggest firm to list on the Stockholm stock exchange in seven
years.
Sweden has been lagging Scandinavian peers Denmark and
Norway in new listings lately. Stockholm's main list has not
seen an initial public offering since the first half of 2011
when four companies listed.
Sanitec had sales of 753 million euros ($1.01 billion) last
year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of 103 million euros.
The latest company of that size to make an IPO in Stockholm
was building components and ventilation firm Lindab,
which listed its shares in December 2006.
Sanitec, owned by private equity firm EQT, said on Wednesday
Nordea and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners in the IPO.
In addition, Carnegie is acting as joint bookrunner and
Handelsbanken as co-lead manager, the company said in a
statement.
Sources told Reuters last month that Sanitec was planning an
IPO in Stockholm.
Swedish real estate company Platzer last week said it would
list in Stockholm in December. Real estate firm Hemfosa and
candy firm Candyking have also said they are aiming to list
their shares in Stockholm.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)