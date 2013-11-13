* Sanitec had sales of 753 million euros 2012, EBITDA 103 million

* Sanitec set to become biggest firm to list in Stockholm in 7 years (Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Bath and toilet maker Sanitec will launch an initial public offering and is set to become the biggest firm to list on the Stockholm stock exchange in seven years.

Sweden has been lagging Scandinavian peers Denmark and Norway in new listings lately. Stockholm's main list has not seen an initial public offering since the first half of 2011 when four companies listed.

Sanitec had sales of 753 million euros ($1.01 billion) last year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 103 million euros.

The latest company of that size to make an IPO in Stockholm was building components and ventilation firm Lindab, which listed its shares in December 2006.

Sanitec, owned by private equity firm EQT, said on Wednesday Nordea and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the IPO.

In addition, Carnegie is acting as joint bookrunner and Handelsbanken as co-lead manager, the company said in a statement.

Sources told Reuters last month that Sanitec was planning an IPO in Stockholm.

Swedish real estate company Platzer last week said it would list in Stockholm in December. Real estate firm Hemfosa and candy firm Candyking have also said they are aiming to list their shares in Stockholm.

Link to Sanitec statement: r.reuters.com/myn64v ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)