STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Bath and toilet maker Sanitec, owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT, said on Wednesday it would launch an initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm.

Nordea and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint global coordinators and joint Bookrunners. In addition, Carnegie is acting as joint bookrunner and Handelsbanken as co-lead manager, the company said in a statement.

Sanitec, a producer of bathroom ceramics and fixtures, had net sales of 752.8 million euros last year and earnings before interest and tax of 73 million. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)