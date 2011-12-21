STOCKHOLM Dec 21 Swedish private equity
fund EQT VI said on Wednesday it would buy Norway's second
largest data and telecoms provider, Ventelo, for an equity value
of up to 1.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($306 million).
EQT said Ventelo, which controls one of only two nationwide
fibre networks in Norway, was expected to have revenues of 2.6
billion Norwegian crowns in 2011 and EBITDA of around 400
million.
"By acquiring Ventelo, EQT VI is taking another step towards
improving the high speed fibre network offering by building a
strong challenger in the Norwegian data and telecom market,"
Anders Misund, Partner and Head of EQT Partners Norway, said in
a statement.
EQT said that Norwegian companies had lower data speeds and
capacity than many people have in their homes and that data
traffic would continue to grow in the country.
EQT, through its EQT V fund, already owns InFiber in Norway,
which owns and operates an optical fibre network in the Greater
Oslo area.
There has been a flurry of activity by private equity firms
in the Nordic region in recent weeks as they look to take
advantage of depressed prices.
This week, private equity-backed Cidron Delfi launched a 2.0
billion crown ($292 million) bid for Orc Group, a
provider of software and services for brokerages and traders.
Last week, Nordic Capital and CVC said they would form a
leading Swedish chocolate and candy company by joining LEAF with
well-known name Cloetta.
EQT also plans to sell Finnish toilet and bath maker
Sanitec, a deal that could fetch around 1 billion euros, sources
told Reuters earlier in the month.