* EQT Corp sells Sunrise unit to EQT Midstream
* Deal consists of $507.5 mln in cash, $32.5 mln of units
* EQT Midstream raises second-quarter dividend by 8 pct
July 15 Natural gas company EQT Corp
said it will sell its Sunrise pipeline unit to EQT Midstream
Partners LP for $507.5 million in cash and $32.5 million
of common and general partners units.
EQT Midstream, controlled by EQT Corp, provides
transportation and storage services to EQT, as well as to other
companies.
Sunrise Pipeline LLC's assets include a 41.5-mile pipeline
between West Virginia and Pennsylvania, a compressor station and
an interconnect with the Texas Eastern pipeline in Greene
County, Ohio.
The acquisition is expected to immediately add to EQT
Midstream's distributable cash flow per unit, the companies
said.
The midstream company said it will pay an additional $110
million subject to conditions related to a transportation
agreement.
EQT Midstream also increased its cash distribution by 8
percent to 40 cents per share for the second quarter ended June.
The companies operate in the gas-rich Appalachian basin in
northeast U.S.
Evercore Partners Inc was the financial adviser to EQT
Midstream, while Richards, Layton & Finger P.A. was the legal
counsel.
EQT shares were slightly down at $80.12 in trading after the
bell. EQT Midstream shares were unchanged from their Monday's
close of $46.41 on the New York Stock Exchange.