* Q4 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.51

* Rev up 20 pct to $369.9 mln

Jan 26 Appalachian natural gas producer EQT Corp posted fourth-quarter results that beat market estimates, helped by higher production in the Marcellus shale.

For October-December, net income rose to $90.8 million, or 60 cents a share, from $73.1 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.

Net operating revenue rose 20 percent to $369.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 51 cents a share on a revenue of $361.33 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, valued at $7.62 billion, closed at $50.96 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.