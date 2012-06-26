Jan 17 EQT Midstream Partners said its initial
public offering priced at the top of the expected range, making
it one of the first companies to go public after the botched
Facebook IPO.
The midstream arm of natural gas producer EQT Corp
sold 12.5 million common units for $21 each, raising about $262
million.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company had filed with
U.S. regulators last week to sell 12.5 million units at an
expected price of $19-$21 per share.
Citigroup, Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit
Suisse, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are acting as joint
book-running managers to the offering.
Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "EQM" on Wednesday.
Four companies, including EQT Midstream, are looking to list
this week. The deals are likely to serve as a litmus test for
investor appetite after an IPO drought gripped the end of the
second quarter.