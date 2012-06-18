Baghdad rejects Kurds' move to press for independence unilaterally
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
June 18 EQT Midstream Partners, the midstream arm of natural gas producer EQT Corp, said it expects to price its initial public offering at between $19 and $21 per common unit.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company last week said it will offer 12.5 million common units in the up to $250 million IPO, for which it had filed in February.
EQT Midstream said it will own, operate, acquire and develop midstream properties in the gas-rich Appalachian Basin.
Citigroup, Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are acting as joint book-running managers to the offering, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
BAKU, June 9 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev died on Friday, a day after being transferred to hospital in Istanbul for treatment for a heart complaint, Azeri news agency APA-Economics reported.