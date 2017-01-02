PARIS Jan 2 The son of Equatorial Guinea's
president was put on trial in his absence on Monday in France,
accused of buying palatial Parisian properties and exotic cars
with money plundered from his native country, a small oil-rich
state on Africa's west coast.
Teodorin Obiang, eldest son of President Teodoro Obiang and
a vice-president himself, denies charges of laundering embezzled
public funds, which expose him to a sentence of 10 years in jail
and huge fines if convicted.
The case is the first of several to reach court in a broader
judicial investigation into allegations of illicit acquisitions
in France by long-time leaders and family relatives in several
African countries including Gabon and Congo Republic.
Obiang stayed away but his lawyer requested that the trial
be suspended on the grounds that his client had not been given
enough time to properly prepare his defence in a complex case,
having been summoned to trial just three weeks ago.
"We're not talking about a moped theft charge," Emmanuel
Marsigny, his lawyer in Paris, told Reuters.
Among the acquisitions at the centre of the trial is a large
property bought for 25 million euros in 2005 on Paris's upmarket
Avenue Foch, with gymnasium, hammam steam room, hair-dressing
studio and a discotheque with cinema screen.
In addition to luxury clothing and jewels, prosecutors say
Obiang, 48, built up an exceptional collection of costly cars,
which along with clothes, jewels and real estate took the value
of all his assets to around 100 million euros ($105 million).
Obiang says his purchases were above-board.
But prosecutors say the assets do not tally with his salary
at the time of the purchases. According to a parallel U.S.
inquiry, he earned $80,000 a year as farming and forestry
minister, a post that obliged him to refrain from other business
dealings.
Beyond Obiang's case, the broader French probe known as the
"ill-gotten assets" investigation concerns purchases in France
by the family of Gabon leader Ali Bongo as well as Congo
Republic leader Denis Sassou Nguesso.
Those two strands of inquiry, police say, concern more than
60 properties in Paris and 200 bank accounts.
The court said when it opened proceedings that it would
decide on Wednesday whether the trial slated to end by
mid-January would go ahead as planned or be suspended in
response to the request from Obiang's lawyer.
(Writing by Brian Love; editing by Peter Graff)