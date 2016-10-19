By Anthony Deutsch
| THE HAGUE
THE HAGUE Oct 19 Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday
called on judges at the U.N.'s highest court to order France to
halt proceedings against its vice president on charges of money
laundering and corruption.
In its demand before the International Court of Justice
(ICJ) the central African nation sought urgent intervention to
block the trial of Teodorin Obiang, the son of President Teodoro
Obiang, which is due to open on Oct. 24.
Obiang is claiming diplomatic immunity, but a French court
ruled the charges relate to his private life in France and not
to his official functions.
Obiang, who is in charge of defence and security affairs,
denies wrongdoing and has said his wealth, which has enabled him
to buy luxury real estate in Paris, a private jet and exotic
sports cars, was amassed legitimately.
Equatorial Guinea's ambassador to the Netherlands, Carmelo
Vvono Nca, on Wednesday told a panel of judges that failure to
stop the French case would cause irreparable damage to the
country's sovereign rights and reputation.
"You (France) have made false accusations against my
country," he said. "With the judicial proceedings entertained by
the French court, they are prejudicing the right of the
sovereign state of Equatorial Guinea in its duty to pursue
international relations with states and international bodies."
He asked the court to suspend all criminal proceedings
against Obiang.
Equatorial Guinea first launched the case in The Hague in
June, arguing the French proceeding violated Obiang's
immunity.
Typically, the court takes several months to decide on such
requests.
Obiang's trial would be the first to result from a broader
French investigation into money laundering, also targeting the
families of Gabon's late president, Omar Bongo, and Republic of
Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso.
On Tuesday, Swiss prosecutor said they too had started a
preliminary investigation into Obiang.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Richard Balmforth)