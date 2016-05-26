PARIS May 26 French prosecutors have requested
that the son of Equatorial Guinea's president be tried for
suspected money laundering, an official at the financial
prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
Teodorin Obiang, the son of President Teodoro Obiang, had
appealed for charges against him to be dropped last year on
grounds of diplomatic immunity, but the Cour de Cassation court
at the time ruled the charges related "exclusively to his
private life in France" and not to his official functions.
The prosecutors have passed on a 36-page indictment that
outlines a series of charges to which the defence and civil
parties can make observations before judges decide in a month
whether to take the case to trial, the official told Reuters.
Obiang is second vice president of the small central African
state, where a majority of the population lives in poverty
despite rich oil reserves. He also faces money-laundering
charges in the United States.
His lawyer, Emmanuel Marsigny, told Reuters they were
analysing the indictment.
Obiang has denied wrongdoing and has said his wealth, which
has allowed him to buy luxury real estate in Paris, a private
jet and a stable of exotic sports cars, was amassed legitimately
through successful business dealings.
The case against Teodorin Obiang is part of a broader French
investigation into money laundering, also targeting the families
of Gabon's late president, Omar Bongo, and Republic of Congo
President Denis Sassou Nguesso. Together they are suspected of
owning 63 luxury properties in Paris and some 200 bank accounts.
Anti-corruption groups Sherpa and Transparency International
France, which brought the case against Obiang, three other heads
of state and their entourages in 2008, welcomed the decision.
In September, French judges ordered the seizure of a
property tied to the family of Sassou Nguesso in an
investigation over suspected ill-gotten wealth.
The presidents deny any wrongdoing, and Sassou Nguesso told
the French courts in 2013 not to intervene in his country's
internal affairs.
